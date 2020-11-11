As more people move to the Black Hills, more homes are going up

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Many communities in the Black Hills are growing, and in Sturgis, a project is in the works for fifty-seven single-family homes.

“It’s on a property. The Davenport ranch that has been scheduled for development for almost ten years now. The city put in significant utilities throughout that entire subdivision area. It’s meant to be a multi-use area, and so there are commercial properties as well as residential,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

Ainslie says they plan to begin the infrastructure this year, and when it comes to housing construction, the goal is to start in early spring.

“They already are starting to take reservations on lots. And I know that they have a significant amount of interest on several. What we’ve seen is people that have roots in Sturgis that now want to be able to move back into Sturgis are requesting some of the lots, and we also have new families,” says Ainslie.

As to when construction should be completed.

“By 2022, But with that being said, the demand’s already higher than what the developers were anticipating, so it might be a one-year development. We will have to see,” says Ainslie.

When it comes to growth in the community, Ainslie says they’re growing at about 3% a year.

“That’s a pace that shows steady, strong demand that makes it a lot easier for our existing realtors and restaurants to do better. And also, it makes it a lot easier for us to attract new relators,” says Ainslie.

The developer for the project is Garden Grove Developments, LLC.

As for the new homes' price range, Ainslie says they’re likely going to be priced anywhere from about $225-thousand up to about $450-thousand.

