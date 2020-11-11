As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more mass testing events are popping up in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 continues to impact people throughout the Black Hills, and The South Dakota Department of Health has been working with the US Department of Health and Human Services to support community mass testing in South Dakota.

The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites are Martin, Custer, and Spearfish.

For people living in Martin and Custer, testing will take place on Nov. 20 and in Spearfish on Nov. 21 and 22.

If you’re interested in getting tested, it’s important that you register for the event, and you can do that by clicking here.

At the testing locations, individuals will swab their own nose, but they will be supervised by trained medical staff.

“Individuals who are receiving those free tests can anticipate that their results should be available within three to five days. So we’re very excited,” says state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

After people get tested and are waiting for their results, it’s important they follow CDC guidelines to try and prevent the virus from spreading.

eTrueNorth will be conducting the tests.

For more information about how to register and for exact testing locations, click here.

