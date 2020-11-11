A nice warm up heading into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A small disturbance is working its way into NE Wyoming and western South Dakota tonight and into the overnight hours. Light accumulations likely for the southern plains and a dusting just south of I-90. Those north of I-90 likely not seeing any precipitation this evening. Temperatures fall into the teens behind a weak cold front with wind chills in the single digits overnight. After tonight, could see another disturbance move through on Saturday, but quiet weather is expected next week.

Heading into the weekend, another small disturbance could move through Saturday evening and Sunday morning bringing another chance for rain/snow. Temperatures Sunday will fall below normal after near normal temperatures return on Friday and Saturday. Normal temperature for this time of year is near 50. Looking into next week, a nice warm up bounces back with potentially 60 degrees for the beginning of the week. Along with the warmer air, quiet weather is expected with a ridge of high pressure moving into the western part of the country.

Long term forecast: Keeping an eye on the week of Thanksgiving. With the 8-15 temperature outlook, we are beginning to see below average temperatures moving into the NW part of the country. This is typically indicative of a pattern change or another system to watch for. However, being about a week and a half away, confidence is still low on this actually taking place. I will be providing updates on Thanksgiving week every day on the weather page.

