Advertisement

South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents

There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available...
There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available for adoption.(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Social Service is looking for people who may be interesting in both adoption or serving as a foster parent.

There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available for adoption, according to the DSS. The greatest need is for older children, sibling groups, and children with emotional, behavioral, or medical needs.

Officials say children and teens are placed in foster care with DSS as a result of child abuse and neglect court proceedings. The goal is to return children to their biological parents when it is safe and in the best interest of the children to do so. However, if a child or sibling group cannot safely return home, the court may terminate parental rights and place the child for adoption with DSS. Most children adopted through DSS are adopted by their relatives or foster parents. Many children have brothers and sisters of varying ages and wish to be adopted together.

Families must complete an approved adoption home study in order to adopt children in foster care. The study includes interviews with the applicants and household members, background checks, reference checks, health report, and a home safety check.

Families interested in starting the adoption process with DSS can find more information at www.FosterOneSD.org.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
SD health officials report 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
New development projected to bring in thousands to Rapid City
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity

Latest News

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota...
More than 600 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund