RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday

By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A rollover accident Monday evening sent a 23-year-old woman to Monument Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of North 7th Street and Anamosa Street. Rapid City Police say the SUV was northbound when it struck a parked vehicle, causing it to roll.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. However, police are still investigating the incident.

