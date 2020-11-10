RCAS looking to change their grading policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area School board met Monday night to discuss a handful of topics. One of them: changing the district’s grading policy to, among other things, include a more in-depth grading scale.

Right now the district uses a seven-point grading scale where 93% is an “A,” but with the new ten-point scale the district is looking at, the grades would be spread out at ten point intervals meaning anything above 90% is an “A.”

The district is wanting to send out a survey to parents and faculty to get feedback on this potential change in policy, but the grading scale is only part of the conversation.

“Wanting to bring some equity and doing some research and what the other big districts around the state are doing and how they treat dual enrollment courses and so really that was probably one of the more substantial changes to the policy," says Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon.

The first reading passed by a vote of 4 to 3, the potential policy change will now move on to a second reading.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.