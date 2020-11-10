Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in locating a family described as missing and endangered.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie and Barbara Clemmons are the biological parents of four children but do not have legal custody and have fled to avoid court action.

Authorities believe the Clemmons' have traveled up the east coast and now possibly west to South Dakota.

A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four minor children be taken into protective custody once located, a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page states. Twelve-year-old Leslie IV, 10-year-old Brady, 8-year-old Deborah “Hattie Jean,” and 3-year-old Patricia “Carly” are in “imminent and substantial danger,” investigators state.

“Let’s get these kids to safety!” the Facebook post states.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.