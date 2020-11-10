Advertisement

Ellsworth, Minneapolis St. Paul are ‘red’ Air Force bases

Ellsworth Air Force Base, file photo.
Ellsworth Air Force Base, file photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and the Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota are among nine U.S. Air Force bases in the world that have been categorized as a “red” installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the bases.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the red categorization means any civilian or service member would have to meet specific requirements or have an approved waiver to either leave the bases for another military installation or arrive for duty.

Department officials won’t comment on the number of coronavirus cases on bases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
SD health officials report 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
New development projected to bring in thousands to Rapid City
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity

Latest News

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund
Strider bikes have been donated and used by millions of kids across the globe. However, the...
“Strider” Bikes donated to central Pierre elementary schools