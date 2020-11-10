Cool weather through midweek but mostly dry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see mostly dry conditions with seasonably cool temperatures for the rest of the week. There might be a few snow showers Wednesday night, mainly in Wyoming and the Black Hills, but amounts will be quite light.

Temperatures will likely moderate by Friday and the weekend, then we’ll expect an extended period of dry, mild weather next week and maybe beyond!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.