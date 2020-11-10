Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
SD health officials report 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
New development projected to bring in thousands to Rapid City
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results