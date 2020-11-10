Advertisement

AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has enthusiastically taken up President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the presidential election.

She’s asking for online donations to “help us bring it home for the president,” but it appears the donations are set to flow into her own reelection account.

Noem’s solicitation includes a box that donors can check to cover processing fees so that all of their money goes to “Kristi for Governor” — which is Noem’s campaign committee.

The governor didn’t respond to Associated Press requests for comment on how the money would be used and her campaign committee chairman declined to comment.

