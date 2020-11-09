’Tis the season to decorate Rapid City for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Winter holiday season is just around the corner, which means some people are starting to hang their lights and trim their trees.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is in the middle of decking the halls, of the streets and parks at least. They’ve already got lights on the trees and tinsel ornaments lining the streets downtown and are now spreading the cheer to Halley Park.

The parks and rec department works for a handful of weeks to make everything merry and bright.

“We do everything from the streetlights to candy canes, to the snowflakes," said Aaron Weeks, the parks maintenance manager. "We’ll be taking down the banners, the flags and stuff downtown, after Veteran’s Day too and then we’ll be installing the Christmas banners up along the streets as well.”

The department will begin decorating Wilson Park Tuesday.

Weeks said that, in order to prepare for the changing seasons, they also cover the rose bushes and cut down the ornamental grasses in the parks.

