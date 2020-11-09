Advertisement

Sturgis residents woke up to political vandalism Sunday morning

A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - It hasn’t even been a week since election day, but with the results causing unrest across the country and people in the Black Hills are already seeing the impact.

Residents in Sturgis woke up Sunday morning to vandalism outside their homes.

People say the vandal went around to a couple of houses and spray-painted profanity about President-elect Joe Biden. This comes at a time where some are calling the election a fraud.

We reached out to the Sturgis Police Department and they had no comment at this time.

