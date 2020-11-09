Spearfish police’s ‘No Shave November’ faceoff raises money for SD Special Olympics

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Though the Spearfish Police are sporting masks, officers are growing out their facial hair to participate in No Shave November this year. And it’s all for a cause: the department has gamified the tradition to raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota.

The department’s usual fundraiser for the Special Olympics was canceled, so the department settled on officer Dustin Ruvolo’s idea: No-Shave November. He requested a temporary suspension of the department’s facial hair guidelines for the month.

“'No Shave November' has been something I have participated in since high school,” he said. “I have had a lot of fun with it in the past. I thought it might be fun to have the police department participate in hopes to raise morale in these difficult times. I also saw it as an opportunity to follow COVID guidelines and raise money for the community.”

Members of the Spearfish Police Department can donate $1 each day to not shave, with parameters about facial hair’s length and appearance to maintain a professional look.

Other department members can pay to have someone else shave. With that donation equal to the number of days the participant has not shaved, the participant can avoid shaving by again matching the total donation.

The competition is exclusive to the department, but anyone wishing to get in the spirit is encouraged to take part in “No Shave November” in their own way and donate to a cause of their choosing.

Donations to Special Olympics South Dakota, supported through the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, may be made at this link.

Officer Ruvolo explained that the rules create a bit of fun and encourage members of the department to increase donations as time goes on.

“I’m not expecting us to raise a super large amount, but I’m hoping it will be more meaningful and show the community that we are thinking of them,” he said.

