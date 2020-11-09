Advertisement

SD Supreme Court: Deadwood Police had reasonable cause for drug search

The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.

The high court, in a ruling this week, said Deadwood Police had reasonable cause to seek a warrant to search an apartment and a vehicle where illegal drugs were suspected.

The warrant also lets police collect urine samples.

Court records say the subsequent search of the apartment produced several bags containing a white crystal substance, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

And urine samples were taken from Carrie Lynn Ostby and Dana Olmsted both tested positive for meth.

