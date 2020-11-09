Advertisement

SD health officials report 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota sits at more than 56,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic as active cases continue to increase in the state.

South Dakota Health Officials reported 907 new cases Monday along with another death due to the infection. The new cases bring the state’s total number to more than 56,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases have increased to by more than 500 cases to 16,266 active cases.

The state’s death toll is now at 537. Deaths have increased by 27 from Friday.

Currently, 566 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that number up 20 since Sunday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 20.7% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 35.3% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

The Midwest remains a hot spot for new coronavirus cases, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. South Dakota has had an average of 1,154.3 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, second only to North Dakota.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,657 of 5,856 people (+89) are contagious or 28.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.9%.

For people in Meade County, 303 of 1,226 people (+14) are contagious or 24.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.4%.

In Lawrence County, 485 of 1,371 people (+23) are contagious or 35.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 536 of 1,256 (+4) people are contagious or 42.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.1%.

In Custer County, 89 of 389 people (+1) are contagious or 22.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.5%.

In Butte County, 203 of 504 (+6) people are contagious or 40.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 59 of 260 (+1) people are contagious or 22.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

In Jackson County, 57 of 159 people (+/-0) are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17%.

For people in Haakon County, 28 of 110 (+2) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

In Bennett County, 95 of 255 (+/-0) people are contagious or 37.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.6%.

For people in Ziebach County, 49 of 131 (+1) people are contagious or 37.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.5%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
New development projected to bring in thousands to Rapid City
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Sturgis residents woke up to political vandalism Sunday morning
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
$18M project brings new businesses into Dakota Market Square
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

The board approved a way to combat the virus in county buildings.
2nd inmate on loose from Rapid City minimum-security prison
Local nonprofit prays for social workers in November
Light up foster care: Nonprofit prays for social workers in November
The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be...
SD Supreme Court: Deadwood Police had reasonable cause for drug search
He comes to South Dakota from New York City, where he gained more than 10 years of producing,...
Black Hills FOX News brings on Aaron Dickens as anchor