Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE 2 p.m. Nov. 9

One was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Elk Vale Road.

Around 12:30 p.m. police received reports of an automobile-semi-truck collision. The vehicle was wedged underneath the semi, according to the police. The car was drug about 100 feet after the collision.

There were two in the vehicle, the passenger was killed by the crash. The driver had no serious injuries.

Authorities are going to reconstruct the scene with a drone.

At this time, traffic is being diverted to Mall Drive.

There was a serious crash on North Elk Vale Road.

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.

TRAFFIC BLOCKAGE: There was a serious crash on North Elk Vale Road. Police and Highway Patrol are investigating. We will provide more info as we learn more.

Posted by Black Hills FOX News on Monday, November 9, 2020

Police and Highway Patrol are investigating.

Black Hills FOX News will provide more info as we learn more.

