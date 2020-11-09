Advertisement

‘Petsgiving’ event gives to furry friends in need

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In collaboration with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park is hosting their first-ever “Petsgiving.”

Volunteer opportunities at the shelters are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Caitlan Ausmann, resource specialist with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, says this is a way for people to get involved and give back.

“Petsgiving at Bar K-9 is taking donations for animals staying here at the humane society, it’s really a great way to get involved, volunteer opportunities here are really limited in the midst of COVID-19, so this is a really great way to volunteer off-site, in an important way,” Ausmann said.

Bar K-9 is taking any supplies. Items like puppy chow, canned cat food, bunny and rat food are greatly appreciated.

The event goes from Nov. 10-24.

