“Petsgiving” at Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In collaboration with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park is hosting their first-ever “Petsgiving”.

Volunteer opportunities at the shelters are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, Caitlan Ausmann resource specialist with the humane society of the Black Hills says this is a way for people to get involved and give back.

" Petsgiving at Bar K-9 is taking donations for animals staying here at the humane society, it’s really a great way to get involved, volunteer opportunities here are really limited in the midst of COVID-19, so this is a really great way to volunteer off-site, in an important way"

Bar K-9 are taking any supplies, items like puppy chow, canned cat food, bunny, and rat food are greatly appreciated.

The event goes from November 10th through November 24th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.