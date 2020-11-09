Advertisement

Pastry magic: Good Witch Cake Shop opens in Sturgis

By Sunday Miller
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis has opened a new bakery conjuring up various treats like cakes, scones and almost any pastry you can think of.

The bakery had a warm welcome with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Owner of the Good Witch Cake Shop Shelby Spratt says she loves witch decor and wanted to theme the bakery something fun.

“I just something different every other day, so I don’t have a set menu because it changes,” Spratt said.

The bakery specializes in wedding and custom cakes as well.

“I really hope to just be part of the community and kind of be part of people’s morning routines and hopefully make some memories with some really special ordered cakes and wedding cakes,” Spratt said.

The storefront is in the Boulder Canyon Plaza near Pizza Ranch in Sturgis and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

