Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night

By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday night, the Rapid City Police Department was sent out to 1721 N Lacrosse Street at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of someone fighting with private security at the business.

Police arrived, only after the businesses private security placed the man under a citizens arrest and identified him as Julian Bear Runner

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was then placed under arrest for Failure to Vacate and then transported to the Pennington County Jail.

