Light up foster care: Nonprofit prays for social workers in November

“So we’re praying that they’ll have the resources that they need and the mental and emotional and capacity to handle the things that they need to handle.”
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota.

To shed some light on the state’s foster care system, Light of Mine Ranch has organized a way to support the cause.

In a drive-thru setup, Jordan and Mallory Combs, founders of Light of Mine Ranch, have been praying for social workers in their business’s parking lots on Sundays.

"[Frontline workers and social workers] were super strained before the pandemic. We really feel like Christ can bring a lot of hope and healing and restoration to the situation. So we’re praying that they’ll have the resources that they need and the mental and emotional and capacity to handle the things that they need to handle, and essentially that no kid will get overlooked and will be able to have a good quality of life and a good family.

The Combs are hoping to organize more drive-thru prayers in the future.

