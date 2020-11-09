Advertisement

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity

Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday morning, Governor Kristi Noem joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss COVID-19 in South Dakota, as well as her concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Highlighting that elections must be fair, honest, and transparent.

The Governor outlined, what she says are, serious legal concerns and explained why President Trump should get his day in court.

“All I’m asking for, George, is that we don’t break this country. When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever. This isn’t just about this election; this is about every election in the future, and the fact that the American people – the everyday people who get up and work hard, that are suffering through this pandemic, that have tragically lost family members – they need to know that, at least, America still functions, and we care about doing things right," Noem said.

You can watch the full interview here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills, a new development that’s expected to bring in thousands of people
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Sturgis residents woke up to political vandalism Sunday morning
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
Dakota Market Square is bringing in some new businesses
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

He comes to South Dakota from New York City, where he gained more than 10 years of producing,...
Black Hills FOX News brings on Aaron Dickens as anchor
OST President drunk at a bar.
Julian Bear Runner
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Social Distance Powwow was created to bring artists, performers, and spectators together in a...
Social Distance Powwow connects people to Native American culture
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Sturgis residents woke up to political vandalism Sunday morning