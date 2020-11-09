Black Hills FOX News brings on Aaron Dickens as anchor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have noticed a fresh face, giving you updates on KOTA Territory News.

KOTA Territory News has announced a new anchor is joining the newsroom.

Aaron Dickens will anchor the 10 p.m. KOTA Territory News broadcast and the 9 p.m. Black Hills FOX News broadcast. He comes to South Dakota from New York City, where he gained more than 10 years of producing, reporting and anchoring experience.

KOTA Territory News welcomes Dickens aboard following the departure of Steve Long to the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

Dickens has covered all five boroughs through his experience in New York City. He’s also produced and written national news shows for Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith at the Fox News Channel.

Dickens covered a variety of stories for NY1, a 24-hour news station dedicated to covering the Big Apple for over a decade. He was also a digital anchor for AOL, MSN, Time Inc. and PEOPLE Magazine.

Dickens graduated from New York University with a degree in broadcast journalism, and public policy.

He tells us his most memorable experience was covering Hurricane Sandy the moment it struck New York City, washing his news vehicle away.

He also takes pride in helping many victims get back into their homes years later after navigating through all the failed city, state and federal recovery programs.

Dickens’s first job out of college was Lorne Michaels' assistant at Saturday Night Live.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.