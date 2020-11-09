Another cold night on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. There could be a good opportunity for some sunrise photos to start off Tuesday, so if you are able to get some photos, send them our way - we love showing them on air! Low temperatures tonight will fall down into the teens for many, so be prepared for another cold start to the day.

Sunshine dominates after the clouds move out through the morning. It’ll still be chilly, but not as cold as it was Monday. Highs will be near or in the 40s for many, with 30s in the Black Hills. An isolated snow shower or two will be possible in the hills and parts of Wyoming Tuesday night, but we are dry for Wednesday. Sunshine will be likely in the morning as a few clouds move in midday and through the afternoon. A weak system will pass through Wednesday night and bring some snow showers for part of the area. A light dusting is expected with those, but nothing more.

Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday, where temperatures will drop a couple degrees with highs in the upper 30s. Friday will be warmer as we flirt with 50° to end the week. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Satuday, but scattered cloud cover could bring a shower or two to the area, though the chances as of now are pretty low. Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. The 50s are back for much of next week and we could even flirt with 60° a day or two!

