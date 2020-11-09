Advertisement

2nd inmate on loose from Rapid City minimum-security prison

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Authorities say a second inmate has walked away from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City in the last two days.

Officials at the Rapid City Community Work Center said 28-year-old Keith Apple left the facility without authorization on Saturday night. Apple is serving three years for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Officials said 38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the work center Friday night. Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence from Pennington County for aggravated assault. Good Plume has been arrested and is currently in the Pennington County jail

The two men could faces charges of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison, authorities said.

