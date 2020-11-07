Advertisement

Firefighters tackle the flames they say were caused by a person

Firefighters tackle the flames on the west side of Rapid City.
Firefighters tackle the flames on the west side of Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around noon Saturday fire crews were sent out to Cavern Crest Estates for a fast-moving wildland fire threatening a half dozen structures.

As of earlier today the fire had only burned two or three acres with only ten percent containment, but crews have stopped the forward progression of the flames

One problem firefighters are facing is the heavy fuels inside the fire that are continuing to burn, but they hope to get it out by the end of the day.

“That all really depends on the weather," says Jim Bussell from the Rapid City Fire Department. "Obviously we got near record highs for this area today, very low relative humilities, and we’ve got some wind which isn’t helping us. We’re going to work on getting that containment up as close to 100% by sundown as we can get.”

Firefighters are still investigating how the fire was caused by a person.

