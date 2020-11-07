Advertisement

Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Two of the cattle did not survive the incident.
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It happened near mile marker 66 on I-90. At 10:44 p.m. law enforcement and fire crews responded to the fire.

The 34-year-old male driver wasn’t injured and most of the cattle were loaded onto a new trailer.

However, two of the cattle did not survive the fire and an additional one escaped.

