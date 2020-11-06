UPDATE: Police found Box Elder woman dead days after stabbing

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - More details about the death of a Box Elder woman have been released.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Tessa Curley had apparently been dead for days when law enforcement found her after a welfare check.

“Stabbings are typically a very impulsive type of crime, and typically stabbings are usually someone that is close to that person, to that victim,” Nicholes Nelson, an investigator for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Given the circumstances, given the details that we’ve seen so far, we believe this is going to be someone that knows Tessa, that knew her prior to her death and we don’t feel that the public is in danger because of that.”

Read the first report: Box Elder woman found stabbed to death Sunday

This investigation is ongoing and Nelson suggests getting to know your relatives' friends and neighbors.

If you have any information, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6115.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.