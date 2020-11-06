South Dakota sets new one-day high in COVID-19 deaths Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - - South Dakota set a new one-day high in coronavirus deaths Friday as total deaths surpassed 500.

The additional deaths bring total coronavirus deaths to 510. The 28 deaths is the highest number of deaths the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. One victim was in their 50s, two in their 60s, nine in their 70s, and 16 over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported an additional 1,519 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 52,639. Active cases have risen by more than 800 to 14,426.

Current hospitalizations due to the disease also reached a new high Friday, rising by 18 to 493. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, 18% of hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Officials say 33% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 23.3% Friday, with a 14-day rolling average of 19.4%. Health officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 1,446 of 5,475 people (+98) are contagious or 26.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.2%.

For people in Meade County, 258 of 1,149 people (+22) are contagious or 22.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.7%.

In Lawrence County, 435 of 1,253 people (+51) are contagious or 35% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 526 of 1,208 (+55) people are contagious or 43.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.5%.

In Custer County, 74 of 367 people (+6) are contagious or 20.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.8%.

In Butte County, 204 of 478 (+13) people are contagious or 18% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18%.

For people in Fall River County, 54 of 248 (+3) people are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

In Jackson County, 52 of 149 people (+2) are contagious or 35% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.2%.

For people in Haakon County, 29 of 108 (+1) people are contagious or 27% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.3%.

In Bennett County, 90 of 242 (+1) people are contagious or 37.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20%.

For people in Ziebach County, 43 of 125 (+5) people are contagious or 34.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.7%.

