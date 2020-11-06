Advertisement

Some Downtown Rapid City building owners will get a chance to upgrade their appearance

Building owners are getting the chance to upgrade.
Building owners are getting the chance to upgrade.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Downtown Rapid City building owners will have a chance to upgrade their buildings through a new program.

Elevate Rapid City is looking to launch a $120,000 downtown facade loan program in the next few weeks.

This is to help building owners in the downtown area upgrade the appearance of their buildings improving aspects like signage and also help fix the public right of way area outside of the buildings.

With many restaurants and shops in the area, Rapid City’s downtown continues to be a popular space.

“But really this is a result of the recognition that downtown is really the heart and soul of Rapid City and continue to invest our resources there," says President and CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson.

Elevate is still refining this program, but a business can get a max loan of 20 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash
Long lines for COVID-19 tests in Rapid City Thursday
Kevin Killer kicks Jullian Bear Runner out, unofficial tally projects next OST president
Investigation underway after hunters find body near creek in South Dakota

Latest News

Kevin Killer projected to be the new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe
Deadwood’s 7th Annual Forks, Corks and Kegs Event
New apartments and businesses coming to Kansas City Street in Rapid City
Annual Buffalo Auction at Custer State Park