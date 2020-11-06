Soak up this Saturdays 70s, colder air moves Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This could be the last warm day that we will see here in awhile for NE Wyoming and western South Dakota on Saturday. A fantastic day to get outside for a bike ride, walk, hike, yard work, or just to relax. Sunshine should break through the partly cloudy skies early in the day, which will bump up temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Big changes on the way for the second half of the weekend as a cold front moves through early Sunday that could bring a few isolated showers for the Black Hills. Higher elevations could see a small mix of precipitation, but most of us will stay dry and accumulations will be minimal. Breezy conditions are expected Sunday afternoon, with gusts exceeding 30 mph. If models stay consistent, I could see a wind advisory being issued for those in the southern plains and toward the central plains for Sunday morning/afternoon.

Post frontal passage on Monday, high temperatures will struggle to hit 40, staying in the mid 30s with a much colder air mass taking place. For much of next week, dry weather is still expected with temperatures staying well below average for this time of year. We could see a slight warm up near average Friday with partly cloudy conditions, but there is no doubt that colder air will be moving in Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully you didn’t put the jackets away... After all, this is the Black Hills!

Have a great weekend!

