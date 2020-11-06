Advertisement

Show goes on, virtually for Black Hills Community Theatre

Virtual play to kickoff on Friday
BHTC
BHTC(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Community Theatre is raising the curtain on a new production Fri, Nov 7-- but this time, the audience will be virtual.

Local actors and actresses will be performing “A Body of Water” a play that revolves around a couple waking up with no idea who they are, how they got there, or *who else they’re with.

While COVID may take away the stage presentation of the show, organizers say Zoom is a great fit for the production.

‘This play, in particular, seems to work very well because it is about isolation, it is about people in a strange world, and having information thrown at them that is constantly new,’ Zach Curtis, Artistic Director BHCT, says

Price of admission is a requested donation to watch the show here

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.D. votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash
Voters passed pot in South Dakota, now what?
Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
Whitewood couple sentenced for distributing meth out of hotels

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota preps for turkey giveaway
Black Hills Energy
Building permits
South Dakota Stockgrowers annual convention and tradeshow