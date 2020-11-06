Show goes on, virtually for Black Hills Community Theatre

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Community Theatre is raising the curtain on a new production Fri, Nov 7-- but this time, the audience will be virtual.

Local actors and actresses will be performing “A Body of Water” a play that revolves around a couple waking up with no idea who they are, how they got there, or *who else they’re with.

While COVID may take away the stage presentation of the show, organizers say Zoom is a great fit for the production.

‘This play, in particular, seems to work very well because it is about isolation, it is about people in a strange world, and having information thrown at them that is constantly new,’ Zach Curtis, Artistic Director BHCT, says

Price of admission is a requested donation to watch the show here

