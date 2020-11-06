Advertisement

Matthews Opera House: Virtual curtain rises on “Mirror, Mirror”

Executive Director, Darren Granaas, prepares for Fall Season
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Due to the number of COVID cases that continue to climb here in the Hills, staff at the Matthews Opera House (MOH) is continuing with online and virtual programming. Their gallery is open with a host of new artists represented, along with some of the staples and favorites from more established artists.

A virtual children’s theater production called “Mirror Mirror,” based on the old Fractured Fairytales cartoons of the late 60′s/early 70′s shall take place as scheduled. It’s being directed by Gabbriella Hertz. Everything will be done virtually – auditions, rehearsals, and the final performance. Auditions will take place via Zoom. We’re looking for middle school-age kids. Anyone interested can reach Gabby by email at gabriella.hertz@yellowjackets.bhsu.edu. Auditions take place (fittingly enough) on Friday, November 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The virtual performance will be on Friday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.

