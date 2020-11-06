Advertisement

Free mass COVID-19 testing to happen in 10 SD communities

Ten South Dakota communities will hold mass testing drive-thru events in the next two weeks, according to the SD Department of Health.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ten South Dakota communities will hold mass testing drive-thru events in the next two weeks, according to the SD Department of Health.

Spearfish, Martin and Custer will have testing events on the west side of the state. Other communities are Aberdeen, Chamberlain, Madison, Mobridge, Pierre, Watertown, and Yankton.

The list of dates and times when testing will be available in each community is posted here.

These events are open to the public and testing is free. Individuals must pre-register. This can be done online here: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

The effort''s a partnership with the South Dakota National Guard, the Office of Emergency Management and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

