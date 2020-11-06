Deadwood’s 7th Annual Forks, Corks and Kegs Event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood is hosting the 7th annual Forks, Corks, and Kegs event on November 6th and 7th. A weekend of festivities, 17 Deadwood businesses are participating. Guests can choose from wine, bar, and appetizer crawl.

One thousand tickets are available for this event, the ticket will be valid for the entire weekend. Top chefs from Deadwood are cooking some of their best dishes.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Lee Harstad says " so we’ve always held out forks, corks, and kegs event in the offseason so it’s not during our peak and what it does is bring a boost to our local economy".

Due to the pandemic, refunds are available or guests can use the ticket for next year’s event.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.