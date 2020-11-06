Annual Buffalo Auction at Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The 55th annual Buffalo Auction is set to begin at 10 am on Saturday at Custer State Park.

The resource program manager, Mark Hendrix, says the auction is important because they only grow so much grass at the park, which means they can only support so many wildlife animals.

About 430 bison will be available, ranging in age and size.

To finish getting ready for the event, crews are verifying and finalizing how many animals are in each pen.

Hendrix says they’ve had about six different buyers look at the animals on Friday.

“Last year our bison auction you know revenue front was a little over $600,000, and so that’s money that helps you know go back to the park. And to help us you know with vegetation management, or helps to build a picnic shelter you know all that money helps the park stay sustainable,” says Hendrix.

The auction occurs at the visitor’s center, but if people are looking to view the animals, they can go to the Bison Corrals before the auction.

