Warmth Continues Through Saturday, Cool Down Starting Sunday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Unseasonable warmth will continue through Saturday.  It has been just more than two years since Rapid City hit the 70s in November, with the last time being November 27th, 2017. Downtown Rapid City hit 70° and the Airport hit 71°.  For the last 3 days, including today, we have had temperatures in the low to mid 70s.  Will this warm up last forever? Well, not quite... Our next upper level system is moving into the NW Pacific bringing a good amount of rain and breezy conditions and it’ll be knocking on our door Sunday morning.

The main key of this storm system as it approaches the Great Plains will be the cold air mass that comes with it.  We are seeing the potential for some rain/wintry mix Sunday afternoon and evening, but temperatures will likely drop below normal for this time of year.  Sunday’s high temperatures will occur during the overnight hours, ahead of a cold front bringing in a colder air mass, dropping temperatures into the 30s and potentially low 40s.  

For now, next week does appear to be quiet and dry, with a few days under partly cloudy conditions. Try to get out this week or Saturday to enjoy this warmth while it hangs around.  This is a great opportunity to take down decorations, or even put up some holiday lights if you plan on it. If physical labor isn’t in your interest, grab a chair and sit outside for a little while. The sunshine will always boosts your mood!

