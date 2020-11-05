Warmth continues through Saturday, below normal temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - So far, the high temperature for Downtown Rapid City today has surpassed the previous record of 77 degrees back in 1891. With some high level cirrus clouds moving in from the NW today, temperatures kept just shy of 80 degrees. We could see another record breaking day tomorrow with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The record for tomorrow is also 77 degrees which was set back in 2010.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will stay well above average Saturday with the mid to upper 70s expected with mostly sunny skies. Another great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the warm air if you were unable to get out this week. Breezy conditions expected this evening through the weekend. A cold front will be moving through Sunday which will bring some breezy conditions and gusty winds at time in the afternoon. As of now, we could see wind gusts exceed 40 mph, with sustained winds in the 20s. Isolated rain showers will be possible for the first half of the day Sunday, but more so in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall Sunday night behind the cold front in the 30s.

A cold week ahead with temperatures struggling to hit the 40s, but Tuesday and Wednesday will likely break 40. However, below average temperatures are expected for much of next week, with dry conditions also expected. No big weather systems in the near future, but we could see temperatures rebound near average for next weekend. The average temperature for this time of year is in the low 50s.

It was a nice run in the 70s, but it looks like we will be back to reality come next week!

