South Dakota records new high in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed 22 more lives in South Dakota as total known cases in the state surpassed 50,000 Thursday.

The additional deaths bring total coronavirus deaths to 482. One of the victims was in their 50s, four in their 60s, nine in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported an additional 1,360 COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 51,151. However, active cases declined by nearly 300 to 13,610 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 475.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 16.8% Thursday, with a 14-day rolling average of 19.5%. Health officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

Some organizations that track coronavirus statistics, like Johns Hopkins, calculate positivity rates by the number of positive tests divided by new individuals tested. Under this measurement, South Dakota had a test positivity rate of 58% Thursday.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 1,369 of 5,377 people (+132) are contagious or 25.5% of those who tested positive.The cumulative positive rate is 17%.

For people in Meade County, 241 of 1,127 people (+37) are contagious or 21.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.6%.

In Lawrence County, 408 of 1,202 people (+47) are contagious or 36.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.4%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 482 of 1,153 (+31) people are contagious or 41.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17%.

In Custer County, 72 of 361 people (+9) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.7%.

In Butte County, 197 of 465 (+14) people are contagious or 42.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.7%.

For people in Fall River County, 55 of 245 (+1) people are contagious or 22.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

In Jackson County, 51 of 147 people (+4) are contagious or 35% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16%.

For people in Haakon County, 28 of 107 (+1) people are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.2%.

In Bennett County, 90 of 231 (+11) people are contagious or 39% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.2%.

For people in Ziebach County, 38 of 120 (+5) people are contagious or 32% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.2%.

