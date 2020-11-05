Advertisement

Rapid City breaks building permit record for third month

Crews work on a new apartment building.
Crews work on a new apartment building.(Connor Matteson)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Presidents is drawing developers' eyes with lots of money to invest and materials to build.

Rapid City has seen three straight months of unprecedented growth in building permits.

From August to October, the City attributed roughly $40 million to development projects each month, breaking past valuation records for September and October.

Of that $42 million, the City issued seven permits for living complexes and businesses valued at more than a million dollars in October.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says the recent, high volume of medium and small-scale contracts is a sign of steady economic growth across the area.

“Behind each one of those projects, large or small, it’s plumbers. It’s welders. It’s electricians. It’s painters, all of that,” Shoemaker said. “And that money turns over in the community and supports the community.”

Shoemaker adds Rapid City is on-pace to bring in over $250 million from building permits in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

