New call center will bring 150 jobs to Rapid City

Elevate Rapid City has been working with SatCom Marketing for the last few months to expand its business to Rapid City.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new company is coming to Rapid City and with it, almost 200 jobs that will need to be filled.

The Minneapolis based call center began looking at Rapid City during the pandemic and civil unrest because the city hasn’t shut down. They were also attracted to the quality of life and opportunity for employees.

The unemployment rate went up due to the pandemic and Elevate’s president and CEO said it’s their job to provide opportunities for everyone, even those needing an entry-level job.

“We think it’ll push the unemployment rate down to some normal levels," said Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City’s president, and CEO. "We think it will provide employment to some folks who were maybe looking for work, we think it’ll probably keep some people in apartments and their houses who maybe weren’t going to once the benefits after COVID were off. So, we think it’s a way to stop some of the bleeding and push back up.”

The call center will be located in the old Vast Broadband building on Deadwood Ave. and should be up and running by the end of November or the start of 2021.

