Monument Health ‘prepared’ for surge

On Wednesday, 483 people were hospitalized in S.D.
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country, North and South Dakota are seeing a massive increase in cases.

The Dakotas lead the country in cases in the category “Cases in the Last 7 Days per 100,000 people.” North Dakota at 157.8 cases per 100,000 and South Dakota has 131.6 cases per 100,000.

Monument Health has been prepared since the pandemic began for an influx in cases, and the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, Dr. Shankar Kurra, said there has been a steady increase in patients over the past few weeks.

Kurra said, on Wednesday, 85 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the Monument system, with the number of patients at the Rapid City location being in the mid 70′s

“We have two important functions we have to serve-- taking care of the community that does not have COVID, another it to take care of the community members that do have COVID,” said Kurra. “So, it’s like we’re a two for one hospital that has to make sure we manage both because we can’t abandon the folks are non-COVID who are unfortunately need our services and cannot be abandoned, so it’s a very tricky aspect, which is what we planned for.”

Kurra encourages everyone to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, and get the flu shot in order to prevent the hospital system from being stretched past capacity during the flu season.

