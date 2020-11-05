Advertisement

Long lines for COVID-19 tests in Rapid City Thursday

At Black Hills Urgent Care on Mountain View Road, people are asked to stand in line until getting tested and no appointment is required.
Around 7:47 a.m. Thursday, the line at Black Hills Urgent Care to get tested for COVID-19 circled the building.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many are taking advantage of the numerous coronavirus testing sites around the Black Hills.

The line for COVID-19 testing at Black Hills Urgent Care on Mountain View Road surrounded the building Thursday morning.

To get tested at Black Hills Urgent Care, people are asked to stand in line until getting tested and no appointment is required. Different from drive-thru testing offered by Monument Health, where appointments are needed.

One woman in line this Thursday said she originally went to the Haines Avenue urgent care location to get tested for the flu but was quickly redirected to the Mountain View Road site since her symptoms matched those of COVID-19.

The anonymous woman said she got in line around 9:30 a.m. and was halfway through the line that wrapped around the urgent care building at around 10:30 a.m.

With a rapid test, people can receive their test results back in one to three days.

State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed 22 more lives in South Dakota as total known cases in the state surpassed 50,000 Thursday.

