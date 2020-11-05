Advertisement

Kevin Killer kicks Jullian Bear Runner out, unofficial tally projects next OST president

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former state lawmaker Kevin Killer is projected to be the new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, according to unofficial vote tallies from the tribe.

Killer received 2,284 votes or 67% of the tribe’s vote. Incumbent President Julian Bear Runner got 1,117 votes, according to the unofficial vote.

Oglala Sioux Tribe’s projected new vice president is Alicia Mousseau, a doctor of clinical psychology. Mousseau got 1,973 votes, or 57%, beating former president and LNI founder Bryan Brewer, who got 1,512 votes, according to the unofficial vote.

Voters also selected 20 council members for nine districts. Below are the unofficial winners:

Pass Creek District

Ron Dubray: 142 votes

James Cross: 117 votes

LaCreek District

Craig Dillon: 98 votes

Cora White Horse: 86 votes

Wakpamni District

Jacqui Siers: 284 votes

Michael Carlow Sr.: 277 votes

Pine Ridge District

George Dreamer: 370 votes

Ella John Carlow: 342 votes

Nakina Mills: 245 votes

Oglala District

Wendell Youngman Jr.: 263 votes

Tyler Yellow Boy: 184 votes

Wounded Knee District

Bernardo Rodríguez Jr.: 190 votes

Garf Steele: 186 votes

Porcupine District

Richard Iron Cloud: 222 votes

Dave Pourier: 207 votes

Medicine Root District

Ryan Jumping Eagle: 297 votes

Gerald Cournoyer Jr.: 263 votes

Austin Watkins: 236 votes

Eagle Nest District

Blaine Little Thunder: 129 votes

Wesley Hawkins Sr.: 103 votes

The Unofficial Vote Tally from Tuesday Nov 3 OST 2020 General Election unofficial President Kevin Killer. ...

Posted by Oglala Sioux Tribe - OST on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.D. votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Voters passed pot in South Dakota, now what?
Whitewood couple sentenced for distributing meth out of hotels
Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash
South Dakotans voted in favor of both medical and recreational marijuana, so what’s next?

Latest News

South Dakota records new high in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - Interview with SD Sec. of State Election Night
South Dakota Election Officials talk future of absentee ballots
Monument Health ‘prepared’ for surge