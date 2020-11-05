Health watch: Flu shots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi, I’m doctor Larson at Creekside Medical Clinic. Flu season is upon us and we are starting to diagnose cases here of influenza here in the Black Hills. There are a number of steps you can take to avoid the flu, many of which most of you are doing including using hand sanitizer and washing your hands and avoiding those that are ill. Another important step is to get your flu shot, the flu vaccine this year protects against the 3-4 most common types of virus thought to cause influenza. Now is the perfect time to get your flu shot because the protection from it lasts around six months which should take us through the height of flu season. Any child six months and older and any adult can receive the vaccine. Kids 6 months- 8 years who are getting the vaccine for the first time will need to receive two doses of the vaccine 4 weeks apart, after that only one dose of the vaccine is needed each year. Other special considerations are adults over 65 who can receive the high dose vaccine, this high dose vaccine includes more material from the inactivated virus which is intended to cause a stronger immune response and therefore greater protection against the flu as older adults are more suspectable to the flu. Some workplaces that normally offer the vaccine are not able to at this time due to social distancing when administering the vaccine. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider if your workplace isn’t offering the vaccine. With a healthcare system that is already burdened by the current pandemic, it will be very important to do what you can to protect yourself from this infection which can cause significant illness. If you have any questions be sure to talk to your healthcare provider,>

