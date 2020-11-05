Gov. Noem visits Belle Fouche businesses

BELLE FOUCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been West River recently. One of her stops was at the center of the United States, Belle Fouche.

Gov. Noem toured businesses like Designs by Daphne, Integrity Meat and Cowboy Too to hear how business is doing in the community on Wednesday.

“South Dakota is real America, and America’s center is in Belle Fourche, South Dakota,” Noem said on Facebook.

Ian Fury, Gov. Noem’s communication director, said Belle Fouche has seen an “influx of new residents due to Governor’s approach to COVID-19.”

South Dakota had spent $5 million of its CARES funding on tourism to the state. This included an $819,000 spot on FOX News ad promoting how the state is “open."

Gov. Noem also launched her own COVI-19-themed merchandise. This was paid for by her campaign.

The Governor also visited Bison on Thursday.

