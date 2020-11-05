Advertisement

Continued warm for a few more days

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:07 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We continue to push back the cold front that still promises to bring a change to more normal November weather here. Now, it looks like it will be Sunday and Monday when the cooler air arrives.

Until that time, expect mostly sunny, dry and very warm weather with near record high temperatures today, Friday and Saturday. Breezy conditions will develop at times, elevating the fire danger across the region.

We are still expecting highs in the 30s early next week.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmth Continues Through Saturday, Cool Down Starting Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Enjoy the warmth through Saturday. Cooling down starting Sunday!

Forecast

Warmth Continues

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

More Warm 70s in the Forecast!

Updated: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:03 AM MST
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Sunshine and 70s all week long

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM MST
As of now, Friday could break a record high.

Latest News

Forecast

Near Record High Temperatures Possible Today!

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:05 AM MST
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

A warm week on tap

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM MST
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s all week with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm Weather This Week!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:59 AM MST
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Happy Halloween! The 70s return next week!

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Perfect weather to eat some candy tonight... Happy Halloween! The 70s return next week!

Forecast

Cooler and Breezy Halloween Ahead; Warm Again Next Week!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and breezy Halloween ahead; Warm again next week. Grab your broom sticks and let your capes fly tomorrow night under the rare Halloween full moon!

Forecast

Breezy and cooler Halloween ahead; warm again next week!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM MDT