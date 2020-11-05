Advertisement

Black Hills Energy commits to cutting green house gas emissions further

Black Hills Energy set a goal to half its greenhouse gas emissions in the next 10 years. Specifically, the energy provider said its company goals are to reduce GHG emissions for its natural gas utility operations of 50% by 2035 and for its electric operations to achieve GHG reductions of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040. “Our goal of 50% emissions intensity reduction will be realized by executing upon our distribution integrity management plans, which calls for programmatic upgrades of our natural gas system to ensure safety and integrity,” said Jerry Watkins, Black Hills Energy’s general manager of operations. Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Kansas with no cast iron pipe since 2014. Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy, and the company is committed to completing replacement of all remaining unprotected steel pipe on its system before 2035. “Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Watkins said.
Black Hills Energy set a goal to half its greenhouse gas emissions in the next 10 years. Specifically, the energy provider said its company goals are to reduce GHG emissions for its natural gas utility operations of 50% by 2035 and for its electric operations to achieve GHG reductions of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040. “Our goal of 50% emissions intensity reduction will be realized by executing upon our distribution integrity management plans, which calls for programmatic upgrades of our natural gas system to ensure safety and integrity,” said Jerry Watkins, Black Hills Energy’s general manager of operations. Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Kansas with no cast iron pipe since 2014. Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy, and the company is committed to completing replacement of all remaining unprotected steel pipe on its system before 2035. “Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Watkins said.(Bobbee Russell)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Energy announced its first-ever corporate sustainability goals Thursday. The company seeks to reduce GHG emissions intensity from electricity generation by an additional 15% over the next 10 years.

Specifically, the energy provider said its company goals are to reduce GHG emissions for its natural gas utility operations by 50% by 2035 and for its electric operations to achieve GHG reductions of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040.

“Our goal of 50% emissions intensity reduction will be realized by executing upon our distribution integrity management plans, which calls for programmatic upgrades of our natural gas system to ensure safety and integrity,” said Jerry Watkins, Black Hills Energy’s general manager of operations.

Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Kansas with no cast-iron pipe since 2014. Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy, they said in a press release, and the company is committed to completing the replacement of all remaining unprotected steel pipe on its system before 2035.

“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Watkins said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.D. votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Rapid City man invovled in fatal two-vehicle crash
Voters passed pot in South Dakota, now what?
Whitewood couple sentenced for distributing meth out of hotels
South Dakotans voted in favor of both medical and recreational marijuana, so what’s next?

Latest News

South Dakota Stockgrowers hold 129th annual convention
First-time unemployment claims up in South Dakota
Gov. Noem visits Belle Fouche businesses
Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota