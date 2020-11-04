Whitewood couple sentenced for distributing meth out of hotels

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - A Whitewood couple will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine for almost a year in the Northern Hills.

Robert Bartels, 24, and Raina Strickland, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. From May 2019 to December 2019, the two distributed meth out of hotels in Sturgis and Spearfish.

After serving 10 years in federal prison, both have five years supervised released and a $100 special assessment. Bartles was sentenced on Aug. 14, 2020, and Strickland on Oct. 30, 2020. Both are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sherriff’s office assisted in the investigation.

